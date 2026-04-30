Alvarez Guedes Tribute Show in Miami Will Have You Dying of Laughter… Literally!

Martica Lopez at Dying of Laughter: The Last Show of Alvarez Guedes

If you were made in America with Cuban parts, you already know what Alvarez Guedes meant in a Cuban household.

Muerto de Risa: El Último Show de Alvarez Guedes (Dying of Laughter: The Last Show of Álvarez Guedes) is happening right now at Tropical Park in Miami under a big tent, and it’s a tribute to one of the most iconic Cuban comedians of all time.

Watching it took me somewhere I did not expect.

It took me back to being a little girl, hearing my dad play Álvarez Guedes and cracking up before the joke even finished.

His voice, his timing, the way he told stories… there’s no one like him. That’s why he gets compared to Dave Chappelle and Richard Pryor, but for our culture, he was that.

He was also a huge part of the South Florida community. After leaving Cuba, he built a life here in Miami, became a familiar voice on Spanish-language radio, and connected with generations of listeners. So this show isn’t just about his comedy… it’s about the impact he had here. It’s nostalgia, it’s culture, and it’s very Miami.

From the moment you walk in, it’s like a salón. Memorabilia everywhere. Pictures, quotes, and then you start noticing legends in the Cuban community like Celia Cruz, Willy Chirino, Olga Guillot, just to name a few.

When you walk in, it feels like a cabaret. There’s a live band playing, cabaret-style dancers, actors… it’s stand-up, sketch, and storytelling all coming together.

Opening night had a moment that really stayed with me. His family was in the audience, along with his 104-year-old best friend… and you could feel what that meant in the room. When they introduced him, there wasn’t a dry eye.

Plus, it’s also educational. They get into how much Cuba has given to the world, especially when it comes to music.

The show runs through May 31 at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St. in Miami, with shows Thursday through Sunday.

If you grew up listening to him, you already know what this is. And if you didn’t, this is something you take your parents or grandparents to.