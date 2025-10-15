Amazon Hiring 250,000 Workers for the Holidays — Even as Seasonal Jobs Shrink

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Looks like Santa’s got some serious backup this year — Amazon just announced plans to hire 250,000 workers for the upcoming holiday season.

The e-commerce giant says both part- and full-time positions will open from October through December, with average pay starting around $19 an hour and regular employee wages averaging $23 plus benefits.

This marks the third straight year Amazon’s added a quarter-million seasonal hires — even as most retailers are scaling back. Analysts say the overall number of holiday jobs nationwide could drop to the lowest level since 2009, thanks to higher costs, inflation, and more automation.

So, while stores like Target and Kohl’s are keeping quiet on their holiday hiring numbers, Amazon’s already rolling out the help — and the boxes. Lots and lots of boxes.

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

