Amazon Hiring 250,000 Workers for the Holidays — Even as Seasonal Jobs Shrink

The Amazon Prime logo is displayed on the side of an Amazon delivery truck on June 21, 2023 in Richmond, California.

Looks like Santa’s got some serious backup this year — Amazon just announced plans to hire 250,000 workers for the upcoming holiday season.

The e-commerce giant says both part- and full-time positions will open from October through December, with average pay starting around $19 an hour and regular employee wages averaging $23 plus benefits.

This marks the third straight year Amazon’s added a quarter-million seasonal hires — even as most retailers are scaling back. Analysts say the overall number of holiday jobs nationwide could drop to the lowest level since 2009, thanks to higher costs, inflation, and more automation.

So, while stores like Target and Kohl’s are keeping quiet on their holiday hiring numbers, Amazon’s already rolling out the help — and the boxes. Lots and lots of boxes.