AMC Just Dropped a Popcorn Pass and It’s Kind of Insane

AMC is rolling out a new way to make movie popcorn slightly less painful for your wallet. Starting Cyber Monday, the chain is launching the AMC Popcorn Pass — a yearlong membership that gets you half off a large popcorn every single day, plus one free refill per day.

The pass costs $29.99 per year and goes into effect immediately once you buy it. You don’t even have to grab it on Cyber Monday — it’ll remain available moving forward.

There are a couple of rules: you must be an AMC Stubs member (it’s free), you have to order in person, and you’ll need an ID, so no sharing the popcorn perks.

Considering a large popcorn can run around $12, you’d break even in about five trips — refills not included.