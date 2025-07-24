Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek Spotted Flying Commercial in Mexico

Photos: Angelina Jolie, 'Eternals' stars walk the red carpet at UK premiere Salma Hayek, director Chloe Zhao, Angelina Jolie, Barry Keoghan and Gemma Chan attend the "Eternals" UK Premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021, in London. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Travelers in Mexico City got a surprise last week when Hollywood royalty joined them at the gate. Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, who starred together in Eternals, were spotted boarding a commercial flight over the weekend.

A TikTok video shared Saturday shows the two actresses looking low‑key and relaxed as they chatted in the jet bridge before heading to Veracruz. No private jet, no entourage—just two A‑listers blending in with fellow passengers.

@vanessatresjolie Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek at the airport togheter Mexico veracruz new #angelinajolie #salmahayek ♬ Morning Happy Background Music - Wavepaper ID

Fans were quick to comment on the unexpected sighting, with many praising their down‑to‑earth vibe. Even on a quick trip through Mexico, Jolie and Hayek proved that sometimes, even superstars fly coach.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!