Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek Spotted Flying Commercial in Mexico

Salma Hayek, director Chloe Zhao, Angelina Jolie, Barry Keoghan and Gemma Chan attend the "Eternals" UK Premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on October 27, 2021, in London.

Travelers in Mexico City got a surprise last week when Hollywood royalty joined them at the gate. Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, who starred together in Eternals, were spotted boarding a commercial flight over the weekend.

A TikTok video shared Saturday shows the two actresses looking low‑key and relaxed as they chatted in the jet bridge before heading to Veracruz. No private jet, no entourage—just two A‑listers blending in with fellow passengers.

Fans were quick to comment on the unexpected sighting, with many praising their down‑to‑earth vibe. Even on a quick trip through Mexico, Jolie and Hayek proved that sometimes, even superstars fly coach.