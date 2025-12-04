Art Week Brings a Massive New Mural to Miami Sunset Senior High School

Wynwood Wynwood Walls is always a popular destination during Art Basel. (Denise Bailey)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Art Week has officially landed in Miami-Dade, and one of the first stops buzzing with creativity is Miami Sunset Senior High School, where spray paint cans are already rattling.

Mural artist Shane Grammer is on campus creating a large scale piece as part of Art Basel and Miami Art Week. Grammer’s murals, known for mixing beauty with social commentary, have appeared at festivals and public spaces around the world. This is his second installation at the school, once again featuring its mascot, the knight.

Before the fresh paint covers the wall, student written messages remain visible in the background, including “school is my happy place,” “Mural project,” and “Cuban Coffee is the best!”

Grammer says bringing his work into a school setting is intentional. He hopes his presence shows young artists what is possible. “I wish I would’ve met someone like me when I was 16, 17, 18,” he said. “If I get a chance to encourage them about the business side and pursuing art full time, that is a win.”

Miami Sunset senior Renee Blanco says watching Grammer work has been inspiring. “This is my kind of stuff, so seeing people who are actually doing it is my favorite thing,” she said.

Drivers passing Southwest 72 Street can already spot the mural, and Grammer expects to complete the piece by Saturday night.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

