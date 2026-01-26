Bad Bunny Drops Exclusive NFL Super Bowl Merch!

Bad Bunny is making Super Bowl history, not just as the halftime headliner, but with his new NFL merchandise collections. The Puerto Rican superstar partnered with the NFL to release limited-edition drops that mark a historic first for the league.

The Fans Concho Collection is out now and is inspired by the iconic sapo concho. It includes hoodies, T-shirts, hats, and collectibles for all 32 NFL teams. This also marks the first time official Super Bowl merchandise features Spanish branding, making it a major cultural moment.

Prices are around $100 for hoodies, $55 for T-shirts, $60 for hats, and $40 for the sapo concho collectible.

A second collection, called Super Tazón, is set to drop on Super Bowl Sunday, February 8, right after Bad Bunny’s halftime performance. The drop reimagines Super Bowl in Spanish and is designed to capture the energy of his performance.

With Bad Bunny taking the biggest stage in sports and entertainment, these collections are expected to go fast.

What are you planning on buying? Which team are you repping? Let me know what your thoughts are in the comments below. As always, I will definitely do the same. Besitos.