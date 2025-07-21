Bad Bunny Fixes Fan’s Shirt Mid-Song—Internet Can’t Decide How to Feel

Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico residency is full of surprises—and one moment from this weekend has the internet divided.
While singing Tití Me Preguntó, Benito noticed a fan’s top was slipping. Without missing a beat, he adjusted her shirt, made a quick apologetic gesture, and kept the show moving.
Some are praising him for protecting her from embarrassment. Others are calling it inappropriate—even if his intentions were good.
Was Bad Bunny being a total gentleman, or did he overstep? Sound off in the comments!
@marthamarialopeztv Bad Bunny helps a fan with a wardrobe malfunction 😱👀 what would you have done if this would've happened to you! Sound off in the comments!