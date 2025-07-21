Bad Bunny Fixes Fan’s Shirt Mid-Song—Internet Can’t Decide How to Feel

Calvin Klein Collection - Front Row - February 2025 New York Fashion Week NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 07: Bad Bunny attends the Calvin Klein Collection fashion show during February 2025 New York Fashion Week on February 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
By Martica Lopez

Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico residency is full of surprises—and one moment from this weekend has the internet divided.

While singing Tití Me Preguntó, Benito noticed a fan’s top was slipping. Without missing a beat, he adjusted her shirt, made a quick apologetic gesture, and kept the show moving.

Some are praising him for protecting her from embarrassment. Others are calling it inappropriate—even if his intentions were good.

Was Bad Bunny being a total gentleman, or did he overstep? Sound off in the comments!

@marthamarialopeztv Bad Bunny helps a fan with a wardrobe malfunction 😱👀 what would you have done if this would’ve happened to you! Sound off in the comments! #badbunny #badbunnypr #benito #dtmf #debitirarmasfotos #puertorico #concert #reggaeton #tiktokpartner @Bad Bunny ♬ original sound - Martica | Reporter & Music Pro
