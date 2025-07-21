Bad Bunny Fixes Fan’s Shirt Mid-Song—Internet Can’t Decide How to Feel

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 07: Bad Bunny attends the Calvin Klein Collection fashion show during February 2025 New York Fashion Week on February 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico residency is full of surprises—and one moment from this weekend has the internet divided.

While singing Tití Me Preguntó, Benito noticed a fan’s top was slipping. Without missing a beat, he adjusted her shirt, made a quick apologetic gesture, and kept the show moving.

Some are praising him for protecting her from embarrassment. Others are calling it inappropriate—even if his intentions were good.

