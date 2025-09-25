Bad Bunny Reportedly Faces Threat During Puerto Rico Residency

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

I can’t believe this happened to Bad Bunny again. The superstar just wrapped up his residency at El Choli in Puerto Rico, and now reports are coming out that he was the target of a serious threat during one of his shows.

According to Puerto Rican journalist Jay Fonseca, federal security was on high alert. Some areas of the arena were restricted, and authorities had to step in to make sure everyone was safe. It’s scary to think about, especially for someone performing for thousands of fans night after night.

And sadly, this isn’t even the first time Bad Bunny has faced something like this. Back in 2024, there was a mass shooting plot at his Atlanta shows, when a man in Arizona was arrested for planning an attack. So this kind of danger is not new for him.

It’s hard to imagine living in the spotlight and still worrying about your safety every time you go on stage. My heart goes out to him and his team for handling this with so much professionalism and care.

What do you think? Do you believe this latest threat was real? Let me know your thoughts in the comments.