Bad Bunny Won’t Be Touring the U.S. — Here’s Why!

In his Variety cover story, Bad Bunny made it clear: he’s not bringing the DTmF World Tour to the U.S. because, in his words, “It’s unnecessary.” U.S. fans have had plenty of chances to see him over the last six years, and this time around, he’s focused on other parts of the world.

He also shut down the idea that this tour would be a Bad Bunny-style “Eras Tour.” “First of all, I’m not Taylor Swift,” he said. “This is still very much a tour for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, with some older songs sprinkled in.”

And if you were hoping for a concert film from his Puerto Rico residency? That, too, was called unnecessary. According to his team, they record most of his shows, but he’s not interested in turning everything into streamable content. His priority is the live experience—creating real, emotional memories, not just something for TikTok.

Plenty of fans are backing him up. One person wrote, “Honestly, he’s earned the right to do things his way. I respect it.” Another said, “He’s prioritizing connection over content—and that’s rare.”

But others are definitely in their feelings. A fan tweeted, “No U.S. dates AND no concert film? Benito, be serious.” Someone else posted, “I love him… but I also love convenience. Give us both!”

Whether you’re cheering him on or feeling left out, one thing’s clear: Bad Bunny’s not following trends—he’s setting them.