Bad Bunny x Adidas Are Hiring This Summer!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 07: Bad Bunny attends the Calvin Klein Collection fashion show during February 2025 New York Fashion Week on February 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

If you’re a Bad Bunny fan and looking for an unforgettable summer experience, Adidas has an opportunity that could be your perfect fit! They’re hiring a bilingual brand ambassador to work at the No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí residency in Puerto Rico. This is part of Bad Bunny’s massive 2025 residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan.

As the chosen candidate, you’ll help guide guests through the Adidas x Bad Bunny activation space while earning $25 an hour. But that’s not all—Adidas will cover your flights and housing for the month, making it a dream job for any fan of Puerto Rican culture and Bad Bunny.

Here’s what they’re looking for:

Bilingual fluency in English and Spanish

A work permit for Puerto Rico

Strong communication skills and a calm, solution-oriented mindset under pressure

Customer service or call center experience is a plus

In this role, you’ll be responsible for:

Greeting and guiding guests through the Adidas activation space

Answering questions and keeping things smooth for visitors

Keeping the space organized and ensuring the product displays are secure

Updating your manager daily with progress reports

If this sounds like the gig for you, click here to apply! You’ll need to submit your personal details, work experience, and proof of work authorization for Puerto Rico. A resume or cover letter is optional, but definitely a plus.

This is a great opportunity to immerse yourself in the excitement of Bad Bunny’s residency while getting paid to be part of this unique experience. Don’t miss out!