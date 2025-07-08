Bad Bunny x Adidas Are Hiring This Summer!

If you’re a Bad Bunny fan and looking for an unforgettable summer experience, Adidas has an opportunity that could be your perfect fit! They’re hiring a bilingual brand ambassador to work at the No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí residency in Puerto Rico. This is part of Bad Bunny’s massive 2025 residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan.
As the chosen candidate, you’ll help guide guests through the Adidas x Bad Bunny activation space while earning $25 an hour. But that’s not all—Adidas will cover your flights and housing for the month, making it a dream job for any fan of Puerto Rican culture and Bad Bunny.
Here’s what they’re looking for:
- Bilingual fluency in English and Spanish
- A work permit for Puerto Rico
- Strong communication skills and a calm, solution-oriented mindset under pressure
- Customer service or call center experience is a plus
In this role, you’ll be responsible for:
- Greeting and guiding guests through the Adidas activation space
- Answering questions and keeping things smooth for visitors
- Keeping the space organized and ensuring the product displays are secure
- Updating your manager daily with progress reports
If this sounds like the gig for you, click here to apply! You’ll need to submit your personal details, work experience, and proof of work authorization for Puerto Rico. A resume or cover letter is optional, but definitely a plus.
This is a great opportunity to immerse yourself in the excitement of Bad Bunny’s residency while getting paid to be part of this unique experience. Don’t miss out!
@marthamarialopeztv Adidas just posted on LinkedIn—they’re hiring for Bad Bunny’s residency in Puerto Rico! Are you going to apply? #badbunny #badbunnypr #benito #adidas #puertorico #dtmf #reggaeton #tiktokpartner @Bad Bunny @adidas ♬ original sound - Martica | Reporter & Music Pro