Bad Bunny’s Calvin Klein Campaign Is Breaking the Internet!

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 16: Bad Bunny looks on during the MGM All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Bad Bunny just dropped his Calvin Klein campaign, and let’s be real—it’s a whole vibe. The Puerto Rican superstar is rocking their Icon Cotton Stretch underwear collection, and fans are losing their minds. From his incredible physique to those tattoos, it’s safe to say the internet is straight-up on fire right now.

Shot in Puerto Rico and directed by Mario Sorrenti, the campaign blends steamy poses with Bad Bunny’s signature playful energy. He’s slapping waistbands, dropping one-liners like, “The vibe is infinite,” and honestly, it’s the full visual experience we didn’t know we needed.

Social media is buzzing with fans updating their screensavers (yep, we see you), and the comments section is a hilarious. Bad Bunny is seriously raising the bar—just like Mark Wahlberg and Michael B. Jordan before him—and we’re all for it.