Bahama Breeze Just Closed Dozens of Locations — Including 2 in Broward

The closures were in Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Tennessee.
Closures: Bahama Breeze said it is closing 15 of its restaurants after sagging sales in 2024. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Martica Lopez

If Bahama Breeze was your go-to for a drink after work or dinner with the crew, we’ve got some tough news. The Caribbean-inspired chain suddenly shut down more than a third of its locations this week — including the ones in Oakland Park and Sunrise, both right here in Broward County.

The company says it’s focusing on its top-performing restaurants and trying to give the brand a fresh boost. Unfortunately, that means 15 Bahama Breeze spots across the country are gone — with 5 of those closures happening in Florida.

But here’s the good news for us in Miami: The Kendall location at Kendall Village Center is still open! You know the one — dinner and drinks at Bahama Breeze after catching a movie? A total staple.

Let’s pour one out for the Oakland Park and Sunrise spots… and then pour another in Kendall.

