Beach Day... But Not in the Water: Miami’s Two Spots on Pause

Heads up, beach lovers — the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade just put a temporary “no-swim” sign on two local favorites: Crandon Park North (Key Biscayne) and South Pointe Drive Beach (Miami Beach). Recent tests found bacteria levels that make the water less of a pool and more of a science experiment, so officials are warning folks to skip any water-related activities for now.

Before you panic-buy a snorkel, remember: the sand is still great for sunbathing, people-watching, and building very judgmental sandcastles. Bring a cooler, a chair, and a good book instead of goggles. The advisory stays up until follow-up tests show bacteria levels have dropped — so keep an eye on updates from the county health folks.

In the meantime, enjoy the beach from the shore, respect the advisory, and let Mother Nature do her thing (slowly). Think of it as an enforced day of relaxation — with less swimming and more chips.