Beach Day... But Not in the Water: Miami’s Two Spots on Pause

Public health alert: High bacteria levels at 5 Washington beaches A photo of a red "No Swimming" flag. (Photo: Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images) (Photo: Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Heads up, beach lovers — the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade just put a temporary “no-swim” sign on two local favorites: Crandon Park North (Key Biscayne) and South Pointe Drive Beach (Miami Beach). Recent tests found bacteria levels that make the water less of a pool and more of a science experiment, so officials are warning folks to skip any water-related activities for now.

Before you panic-buy a snorkel, remember: the sand is still great for sunbathing, people-watching, and building very judgmental sandcastles. Bring a cooler, a chair, and a good book instead of goggles. The advisory stays up until follow-up tests show bacteria levels have dropped — so keep an eye on updates from the county health folks.

In the meantime, enjoy the beach from the shore, respect the advisory, and let Mother Nature do her thing (slowly). Think of it as an enforced day of relaxation — with less swimming and more chips.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!