Ben Stiller Teases Ariana Grande’s Role in New Meet the Parents Sequel

77th Primetime Emmy Awards - Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Ben Stiller attends the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Ben Stiller is keeping Meet the Parents fans buzzing about the upcoming sequel, Focker-in-Law — especially now that Ariana Grande has joined the cast.

On the red carpet at the 2025 Emmy Awards, Stiller praised Grande for fitting right in with comedy veterans like Robert De Niro and Owen Wilson. “She’s such a pro, she’s so funny, she’s so talented… what she’s doing in this movie is very unique,” Stiller said.

Grande’s role is still under wraps, but PEOPLE confirmed her casting earlier this year. The film brings back Stiller as Greg Focker, De Niro as Jack Byrnes, along with returning stars Blythe Danner and Teri Polo.

The franchise, which began in 2000, is famous for awkward family moments and high-stakes comedy. With Grande now in the mix, fans can expect a fresh twist when Focker-in-Law hits theaters.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

