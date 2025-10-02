The Best Haunted Houses in South Florida (and Beyond) to Scream Through This Halloween

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

The countdown to Halloween is on, and if you’re one of those people who waits all year just to get scared senseless, South Florida has you covered. From haunted carnivals to apocalyptic bunkers, these terrifying attractions will have you screaming, laughing, and maybe even questioning your life choices.

So grab your bravest friends (or the ones you can hide behind) — here are the can’t-miss haunted houses and scream parks this spooky season:

1. House of Horror – Miami

📍 1625 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL 33172🗓️ Sept. 25 – Nov. 2

Miami’s longest-running haunted carnival is back with five nightmare-inducing haunts including Blood Moon Bayou and Florida’s only 3D haunted house. Plus, there’s rides and carnival eats when you need a breather (or a funnel cake).

2. The Horrorland – Miami

📍 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, FL 33132🗓️ Sept. 12 – Oct. 31

A Jungle Island takeover featuring five haunted houses, creepy carnival games, and seven scare zones. Expect Nosferatu, haunted hotels, and plenty of jump scares.

3. Nightmare Village – Fort Lauderdale

📍 5300 Powerline Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309🗓️ Oct. 3 – Nov. 1 (select days)

Xtreme Action Park’s trio of haunts (The Final Stitch, The Cellar, and Dead and Breakfast) brings creepy dolls, killer vampires, and enough tension to make you lose your popcorn.

4. Bayside Haunted Nights – Miami

📍 401 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132🗓️ Oct. 3 – Nov. 2 (select days)

A brand-new 20,000 sq. ft. haunted experience themed The Last Curse. Think apocalyptic bunker + virus-infected monsters. Bring friends… you’ll want backup.

5. Nights of Fright – Davie

📍 3801 S Pine Island Rd, Davie, FL 33328🗓️ Oct. 23 – 26

Over 20 themed rooms, creepy actors, and lighting effects galore. Bonus: they also offer “no-scare” nights for the easily startled.

6. Fright Nights – Palm Beach

📍 9067 Southern Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33411🗓️ Oct. 8 – Nov. 1 (select days)

Palm Beach’s fairgrounds transform into a carnival of horror with multiple haunted houses, rides, and scares at every corner.

7. Halloween Horror Nights – Orlando

📍 6000 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL 32819🗓️ Aug. 29 – Nov. 2

The iconic event with 10 haunted houses (this year featuring Terrifier and Five Nights at Freddy’s) and four scare zones. Yes, it’s a drive, but it’s worth every scream.

8. Scream-A-Geddon – Dade City (near Tampa)

📍 27839 St Joe Rd, Dade City, FL 33525🗓️ Aug. 29 – Nov. 8

Not for the faint of heart. Here, monsters can actually grab you, separate you from your group, and throw you into body bags — if you dare wear the glow necklace that says “I’m game.”

