Billie Eilish Calls Out Aggressive Fan in Miami!

Billie Eilish didn’t let one bad moment stop her from finishing strong in Miami. During her first show at the Kaseya Center on October 9, a man grabbed her while she was greeting fans after performing Guess. Security stepped in immediately and the man was removed.

On Sunday, her last night in Miami, Billie brought it up on stage saying some of her favorite shows have been here except for “that one guy.” She handled it with grace and reminded everyone why fans love her.

Watch the video of what she said here: