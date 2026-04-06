Bird Bowl Miami Is Leveling Up With A New GameZone Opening!

If you haven’t been to Bird Bowl in a minute….they’re officially launching their brand new GameZone on Friday, April 10th at 6 PM, and this is not your average bowling alley anymore. Think full-on entertainment spot where you actually have options.

Here’s what they’re bringing in:

Arcade

Laser tag

Mini golf

Live DJ to kick off the night

So yeah… it’s giving games, energy, and something different to do with your friends that doesn’t involve just sitting at a table.

And if you like a little incentive… the first 100 people through the door get a FREE $20 arcade card, so showing up early might actually be worth it.

This feels like one of those easy plans you don’t have to overthink. Pull up with your crew, be competitive for no reason, maybe talk a little trash in laser tag… and call it a night.

Bottom line… Bird Bowl just leveled all the way up.