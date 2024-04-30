Boaters Dump Buckets of Trash Into the Ocean and Celebrate While Doing It

Basura in Boca

By Just Ben

Boaters in Boca Raton happily dump trash into the ocean after Boca Bash. They are seen dumping loads of garbage and then raising their hands in celebration. What do you think their punishment should be?


©2024 Cox Media Group

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

