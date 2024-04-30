Boaters Dump Buckets of Trash Into the Ocean and Celebrate While Doing It

Boaters in Boca Raton happily dump trash into the ocean after Boca Bash. They are seen dumping loads of garbage and then raising their hands in celebration. What do you think their punishment should be?
This boat filled with teens was filmed leaving Boca Bash 2024 in FL and dumping 2 trash cans full of garbage in the ocean.— Natasha ❀ (@ndelriego) April 29, 2024
The boat belongs to Chris & Lisa Ruth and their son was the captain at the time. At a minimum they should get major fines. Disgusting!
📹:wavy_boats on IG pic.twitter.com/iyWm2G330D
