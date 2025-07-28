Booze on the Beach? Miami Beach Approves Alcohol Sales Pilot

MIAMI BEACH- MARCH 14: Megan Jump (L) and Jenna Haring ,on spring break from Ball State University, use a funnel to drink beer March 14, 2007 on South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. Students from universities and colleges around the country are attending spring break which ranges from the end of February to mid-April. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

For the first time ever, Miami Beach may soon let you legally sip a cocktail on the sand. The city commission just approved a one-year pilot program allowing alcohol sales at two popular beach zones—behind Lummus Park and the 21st Street beachfront.

The Boucher Brothers, who already run beach chair rentals, will operate the drink stands. But not everyone’s raising a glass. Commissioner Alex Fernandez opposed the move, citing safety and cleanliness concerns. Others, like Commissioner Joe Magazine, argue regulated sales could curb the shady backpack margarita scene that’s led to over 150 vending-related arrests last year.

Locals are mixed. “I don’t like dragging a cooler, but they’ll need more trash cans,” said lifelong resident Orlando Alonzo.

Tourists like Lola Mason, who’ve seen sketchy vendors firsthand, say regulation sounds safer.

The program is still in development and may take months to launch. But if all goes to plan, you might soon trade your smuggled seltzer for a legit beachside mojito.