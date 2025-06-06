BREAKING: Massive Boat Fire Erupts Near Sunny Isles Marina, Evacuations Underway

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

A massive fire broke out early Friday morning on Sunny Isles Beach, engulfing at least three boats near the 400 block of NE 163rd Street around 5:15 a.m.

Dramatic footage showed bright orange flames lighting up the pre-dawn sky as fire and police crews rushed to the scene. The Coast Guard is now assisting Miami-Dade Fire Rescue with efforts on the water.

Thick black smoke poured into the air, reaching the nearby 400 Sunny Isles Residences and Marina. Residents said the fire started small before rapidly spreading. “We saw one boat on fire, and suddenly three were burning,” one witness told 7News.

As a precaution, nearby buildings were evacuated. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and traffic in the area remains unaffected.

The cause of the fire and full extent of the damage are still unknown. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

