Brightline Is Running A Silent Disco Train To Ultra Music Festival!

Brightline is offering a special way to get to Ultra Music Festival during Miami Music Week.

On Friday, March 27, Brightline will run a one time southbound PREMIUM train to Miami featuring a silent disco experience. Passengers will receive personal headphones with two curated playlists to listen to during the ride.

The PREMIUM ticket also includes elevated food and beverage options onboard, including Peroni and Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%.

After arriving at at Miami Central Station at 3:20 p.m., riders can stop by happy hour at Central Fare before heading to Bayfront Park where the festival takes place.

Train schedule for Friday, March 27:

West Palm Beach: 2:00 p.m.

Boca Raton: 2:24 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale: 2:42 p.m.

MiamiCentral: 3:20 p.m.

Tickets are a flat $89 from any South Florida station. When booking on the Brightline app or website, look for the train on March 27 marked with the special event icon.