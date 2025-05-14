Brightline’s Monthly Commuter Pass Is Back- But It’ll Cost You!

Private High-Speed Rail Service Brightline Announces Its Service To Start Next Week Joe Raedle/Getty Images (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
By Martica Lopez

If you used to commute on Brightline with that $399 monthly pass… you might want to sit down for this. The 40-ride South Florida commuter pass is officially back, but now it’s $899. Yep, more than double.

The pass covers 40 one-way rides between Miami and West Palm Beach and is good for 30 days—or until your rides run out, whichever comes first.

Not riding that often? You can get 20 rides for $549 or 10 for $299.

So yes, it’s great that the pass is back… but wow, that price jump is real.

Want more info? Hit up Brightline’s website.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!