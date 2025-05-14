Brightline’s Monthly Commuter Pass Is Back- But It’ll Cost You!

If you used to commute on Brightline with that $399 monthly pass… you might want to sit down for this. The 40-ride South Florida commuter pass is officially back, but now it’s $899. Yep, more than double.

The pass covers 40 one-way rides between Miami and West Palm Beach and is good for 30 days—or until your rides run out, whichever comes first.

Not riding that often? You can get 20 rides for $549 or 10 for $299.

So yes, it’s great that the pass is back… but wow, that price jump is real.

Want more info? Hit up Brightline's website.