Broward County Public Schools Plan to Cut Up to 3,000 Jobs!

Broward County Public Schools could cut up to 3,000 jobs over the next few years as the district deals with declining student enrollment.

The school board voted 6–3 to have Superintendent Howard Hepburn come up with a plan to eliminate up to 1,000 jobs this year, and potentially another 1,000 positions in each of the next two years.

District leaders say the cuts would focus on non teaching positions, not classroom teachers.

One of the biggest reasons behind the move is enrollment. Over the past decade, nearly 40,000 students have left the district, which means less funding coming in.

Superintendent Hepburn is expected to present a detailed plan by July. Employees who could be affected may be notified later this spring.