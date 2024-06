Empty classroom with chairs and desks at school Getty Images - STOCK (Maskot/Getty Images/Maskot)

Broward County Public School officials voted 7-2 in favor to close schools for the 2025-2026 school year.

The district has not named the five schools that will be closing but officials said they want to make cuts fairly.

The school board said it will release the names of schools that will be closing around September of this year.