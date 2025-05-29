Broward County Students: No Bags Allowed the Last Week of School!

If you’ve got kids, nieces, nephews — anyone in Broward County Public Schools — just a quick reminder: no backpacks allowed during the last week of class.
Starting this Thursday through June 3rd, students from all grade levels won’t be allowed to bring bags to school. They can bring lunch in a standard lunchbox, but that’s it.
The district is calling it an extrasafety measure as the school year comes to a close. So don’t be surprised if it’s just them, their lunch, and a whole lot of summer energy walking through those doors.