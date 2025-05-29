Broward County Students: No Bags Allowed the Last Week of School!

BERLIN, GERMANY - MARCH 09: Children's school backpacks lie on a bench as they arrive for in-person classes at the GutsMuths elementary school during the coronavirus pandemic on March 09, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. As of today 4th through 6th graders are returning to classes in Berlin, following the 1st through 3rd graders that were allowed to return last week. Classes are taught at 50% capacity to allow social distancing between pupils. Germany is currently easing lockdown measures while at the same time expanding COVID testing and vaccination opportunities in an effort to prevent a new surge in infections. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

If you’ve got kids, nieces, nephews — anyone in Broward County Public Schools — just a quick reminder: no backpacks allowed during the last week of class.

Starting this Thursday through June 3rd, students from all grade levels won’t be allowed to bring bags to school. They can bring lunch in a standard lunchbox, but that’s it.

The district is calling it an extrasafety measure as the school year comes to a close. So don’t be surprised if it’s just them, their lunch, and a whole lot of summer energy walking through those doors.