Burger King is changing the Whopper for the first time in almost 10 years.

What started as an April Fools’ joke back in 2018 has officially become a reality! Burger King once joked about creating a Chocolate Whopper, and now, eight years later, you can actually order one!

The catch? You’ll have to travel all the way to South Korea to try it.

Burger King’s upscale concept restaurant, Flameground, is serving up the Chocolate Whopper, and it’s basically dessert disguised as a burger.

Instead of a regular bun, you get a chocolate fudge bun. The beef patty has been replaced with a brownie, the onions are made of chocolate, raspberry sauce takes the place of ketchup, and even the pickles are swapped out for crinkle-cut chocolate discs!

Unfortunately, the Chocolate Whopper is only available at one Flameground location in South Korea, and there are currently no plans to bring it to the United States.

So, would you actually eat a Chocolate Whopper, or is this one April Fools’ joke that should’ve stayed a joke?