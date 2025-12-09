Busta Rhymes Snaps After Being Mistaken for Tracy Morgan During Art Basel Prank

Missy Elliot Featuring Ciara & Busta Rhymes Out of This World Tour Experience with Special guest Timbaland at The Amerant Bank Arena on July 25 ,2024 in Sunrise Florida.

Art Basel weekend always brings surprises to Miami — but one content creator learned the hard way that some jokes land better than others. Busta Rhymes, known for his larger-than-life stage presence and fiery personality, flipped into full dungeon dragon mode after a prankster “accidentally” called him Tracy Morgan to get a reaction.

It worked… just not in the way the kid expected.

TMZ Hip Hop captured the moment late last night as Busta walked into what he thought was a friendly photo-op during Basel festivities. Instead, he was hit with the “Tracy Morgan” line, and you can literally watch his mood change in real time — from calm and collected to absolutely not having it.

Other bystanders immediately called the prank “disrespectful,” especially toward a hip-hop legend like Busta. But honestly, Busta didn’t need backup. He handled the scolding himself.

He told the kid’s filming partner to shut off the camera, leaned all the way in, and unloaded a verbal warning that only Busta Rhymes could deliver:“You don’t play with a grown man, little BOY — that’s how people get f*ed up!!!”**

No punches thrown, no physical altercation — just a soul-shaking lecture and a very quick reality check for the content creator who thought he was being clever.

In the end, the prankster did get his viral moment… just not the kind he wanted.