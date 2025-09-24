Camila Cabello Surprises Bride With Live Father Daughter Dance!

CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 17: Camila Cabello speaks onstage during Complex's VIP Cannes Dinner Hosted in Partnership with Universal Music Group and Interscope Records at Port Pierre Canto on June 17, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Olivier Anrigo/Getty Images for Complex)

I love sharing stories that remind us why music is so powerful. Over the weekend, an Iowa bride named Kelli Murray met Camila Cabello by chance at her hotel the night before the wedding. When Kelli mentioned that she had chosen “First Man” for her father daughter dance, Camila offered to show up and sing it live.

The next day, Camila walked into the reception in a sleek black dress, took the microphone, and told everyone how the surprise came together. She shared that “First Man” is a song she wrote about her own dad and about imagining the day she gets married. Before singing, she raised a toast “to daddy’s girls” and spoke about the beautiful bond between Kelli and her father.

As Camila performed, Kelli and her dad swayed together on the dance floor, and he wiped away tears. Camila even slipped Kelli’s name into the lyrics, which made the moment even more special.

Clips of the performance have been spreading online, with fans calling it “pure magic.” Camila later said she was honored to be part of the family’s special day. What an unforgettable wedding gift and such a powerful reminder that sometimes meeting your favorite artist really does turn into a once in a lifetime memory.