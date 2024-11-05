Can You Leave Your Ballot Partially Blank? What To Know About Undervoting

Election Day 2024 Voters line up to cast their ballots on November 5, 2024 in Atlanta, United States. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

As Americans head to the polls, some may choose to skip certain races or initiatives. This practice, known as “undervoting,” is perfectly legal—your ballot still counts, even if you only vote in some races. Whether you vote in the presidential race, down-ballot races, or just one part of the ballot, your vote will be tabulated for the races you choose to participate in.

“You don’t need to vote in every race on the ballot,” says Paul Schiff Berman, a law professor at The George Washington University. Voters can also write in a candidate if they prefer.

However, it’s important to follow all the rules, including marking your vote clearly, signing where required, and using a secrecy sleeve when necessary. Election officials encourage voters to read instructions carefully, whether voting in person or by mail, to ensure their vote is counted.