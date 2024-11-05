Can You Leave Your Ballot Partially Blank? What To Know About Undervoting

Voters line up for Election Day

Election Day 2024 Voters line up to cast their ballots on November 5, 2024 in Atlanta, United States.

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

As Americans head to the polls, some may choose to skip certain races or initiatives. This practice, known as “undervoting,” is perfectly legal—your ballot still counts, even if you only vote in some races. Whether you vote in the presidential race, down-ballot races, or just one part of the ballot, your vote will be tabulated for the races you choose to participate in.

“You don’t need to vote in every race on the ballot,” says Paul Schiff Berman, a law professor at The George Washington University. Voters can also write in a candidate if they prefer.

However, it’s important to follow all the rules, including marking your vote clearly, signing where required, and using a secrecy sleeve when necessary. Election officials encourage voters to read instructions carefully, whether voting in person or by mail, to ensure their vote is counted.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

