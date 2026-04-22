Casa Cañita Debuts in Miami Beach With a Boutique Hotel Inspired by Cuba’s Golden Era!

If you’re always looking for something new in Miami, this one’s worth knowing.

Casa Cañita opens April 23 on Ocean Drive, and it’s not your typical hotel. This 24-room boutique property is rooted in the nostalgia of Cuba’s Golden Era, reimagined through a modern Miami lens.

The concept comes from designer Nicolette Bernstein alongside chef Michelle Bernstein, so the food is a big part of the experience.

At the center is La Cañita, serving Caribbean and Latin-inspired dishes from ropa vieja to oxtail pasta, plus a rum-focused cocktail program with elevated classics.

The vibe feels more like staying in a thoughtfully designed home than a hotel, with layered textures, vintage details, and live music that flows right onto Ocean Drive.

If you’re staying there, expect extras like cigar rolling, cocktail classes, and curated beach setups just steps from the sand.

Miami has no shortage of hotels, but this one leans into culture, music, and storytelling in a way that feels more personal than most.

Casa Cañita

Casa Ca� (Michaella Jelin/Michaella Jelin)

Casa Cañita

Casa Cañita (Michaella Jelin/Michaella Jelin)

Casa Cañita Casa Cañita (Michaella Jelin/Credit: Michaella Jelin)