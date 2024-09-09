Celebrate National Dog Week with a Yappy Hour at Promenade at Coconut Creek!

Hot dog: 5 ways to keep pets safe in hot weather; what to do during heatstroke (st.kolesnikov - stock.adobe.com)

Mark your calendars for Friday, September 27th, and head over to Promenade at Coconut Creek for a tail-wagging good time! From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., this upscale shopping center will transform into a paradise for dog lovers and their furry friends, celebrating National Dog Week in style.

Located next to Silverspot Cinema, the plaza will be buzzing with fun activities, pet-friendly booths, and plenty of giveaways. Bring your leashed, well-behaved dog to mingle, snap a few cute photos, and learn more about local rescue organizations. It’s the perfect chance to meet adoptable pets and discover how you can support our local rescue community.

Whether you’re interested in pet services or just want to enjoy a fun evening out with your dog, there’s something for everyone. And, for those 21 and up, enjoy a selection of beverages while soaking in the community spirit.

Don’t miss out on this fun-filled evening at Promenade at Coconut Creek, where great times and wagging tails await!







