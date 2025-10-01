Celebrate Sergio’s 50th With Menu Prices From 1975!

Miami loves food, family, and a good celebration. This October, Sergio’s Cuban Restaurant is checking all those boxes as they celebrate 50 years in the community.

On October 1, which also happens to be Croqueta Day in the city, Sergio’s is throwing it back with prices from 1975. You can walk into any of their full-service locations and grab favorites like frita Cubanas for $1.38, medianoches for $2.60, Cuban sandwiches for $3.25, and pan con bistec for $3.

What started as a small sandwich shop in Westchester has now grown into a local institution with locations across South Florida, including Coral Way, Kendall, Doral, and Pembroke Pines. This celebration is their way of saying thank you for the love and loyalty that got them here.

It is only happening for one day and it runs all day long. But let’s be honest, with prices this low you will want to get there early.

Fifty years of Cuban flavor and Miami tradition... now that is worth celebrating.