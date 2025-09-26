Charge Carefully: Anker Recalls Nearly Half-Million Power Banks

Anker power banks courtesy of the Consumer Product Safety Commission
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Heads up — Anker is recalling nearly half a million portable chargers nationwide after reports the lithium-ion batteries can overheat and, in some cases, catch fire.

Officials say there have been dozens of incidents tied to the units, including minor burn injuries and property damage.

The affected power banks were sold between 2023 and this year at retailers such as Target and Best Buy (and online).

Anker is offering a full refund or an Anker gift card to impacted customers; the CPSC and Anker urge owners to stop using recalled units and check serial numbers on Anker’s recall page for

