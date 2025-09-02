Claire’s to Close Nearly 300 Stores, Including Several in South Florida

Claire's has long been a common retailer at malls and shopping centers.

After more than 60 years as a go-to spot for jewelry and accessories, Claire’s is set to close over 290 stores across North America — nearly 10% of its total locations. The closures also affect its Icing stores.

According to court filings, at least a dozen Florida locations are on the chopping block, including shops at Miami’s River Landing, Cutler Bay, and Hollywood.

The shake-up follows Claire’s August announcement that its North American business was sold to private equity firm Ames Watson for $104 million. CEO Chris Cramer cited tariffs, inflation, changing consumer trends, and online competition as factors leading to the downsizing.

While no closing dates were released, about 800 Claire’s stores will remain open, including South Florida spots at Aventura, Dadeland, The Falls, Kendall Village Center, Dolphin, Westland, and Coral Ridge malls.

For many, it’s the end of an era of ear piercings and sparkly accessories.