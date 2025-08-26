Coldplay’s Chris Martin Runs Full Background Check Before Proposal

Coldplay proving karma always wins! GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: Chris Martin of Coldplay performs on the Pyramid stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. Founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury Festival features around 3,000 performances across over 80 stages. Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and iconic Pyramid Stage, the festival offers a diverse lineup of music and arts, embodying a spirit of community, creativity, and environmental consciousness. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns) (Jim Dyson/Redferns)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

The Coldplay jumbotron saga just keeps delivering.

During Friday’s show at Wembley Stadium, Chris Martin spotted a fan holding up a sign asking if he could propose to his girlfriend. Rather than just handing over the spotlight, Martin made it a full-blown bit.

“Okay, now listen,” he said. “My brother, I need you to nod as I do some basic security checks, okay?”

What followed felt like a rom-com meets airport screening. Martin asked if the woman was actually his partner, made sure they weren’t cousins or siblings, and even threw in a tongue-in-cheek AI check: “Are you real people?”

Once the guy passed with flying colors, Martin serenaded the couple through the big moment.

The proposal was a hit — and just another example of Coldplay’s frontman turning stadium-sized shows into intimate, hilarious memories fans won’t forget.

