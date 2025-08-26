Coldplay’s Chris Martin Runs Full Background Check Before Proposal

The Coldplay jumbotron saga just keeps delivering.
During Friday’s show at Wembley Stadium, Chris Martin spotted a fan holding up a sign asking if he could propose to his girlfriend. Rather than just handing over the spotlight, Martin made it a full-blown bit.
“Okay, now listen,” he said. “My brother, I need you to nod as I do some basic security checks, okay?”
What followed felt like a rom-com meets airport screening. Martin asked if the woman was actually his partner, made sure they weren’t cousins or siblings, and even threw in a tongue-in-cheek AI check: “Are you real people?”
Once the guy passed with flying colors, Martin serenaded the couple through the big moment.
The proposal was a hit — and just another example of Coldplay’s frontman turning stadium-sized shows into intimate, hilarious memories fans won’t forget.