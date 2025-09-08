Community on Ice: Carter Verhaeghe Helps Panthers Create Unforgettable Day for Kids

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JUNE 30: Carter Verhaeghe #23 of the Florida Panthers hoists the Stanley cup during the parade for the Florida Panthers win of the Stanley Cup on June 30, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

It was a skate-around like no other at the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, as the Florida Panthers gave kids from the Adaptive Hockey program and Best Buddies International a once-in-a-lifetime chance to hit the ice with the Stanley Cup champions.

Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe joined the fun, helping skaters — including those using wheelchairs — share the rink with the Cup. “Yeah, seeing them with the Cup, too, they’re going crazy,” Verhaeghe said. “It’s so special for them to have this opportunity.” Team mascot Stanley C. Panther added to the excitement.

Participants from Best Buddies and Special Olympics Florida called the event unforgettable. “It was so incredible!” said Desmond Johnson. “It was a lot of fun,” added Matt Cohen. Sergio Xiques, Regional Director for Special Olympics Florida, noted how much the athletes had been looking forward to the moment, praising the Panthers for giving back to the community.

For the kids, families, and champions on the ice, the frosty Florida Saturday was more than just hockey — it was about friendship, inclusion, and memories that will last a lifetime.