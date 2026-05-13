Cooper City Teens Stop to Help Man With Flat Tire and End Up Saving His Life

A brave man changes his tire on I-95 in South Florida / WPLG-TV in Miami

Three teens in Cooper City are being praised after what started as a simple act of kindness turned into a life saving moment.

Cody Magrone, Brody Murray, and Logan Royer were leaving a McDonald’s on Flamingo Road when they spotted 65 year old Diego Fernandez Delgado struggling to change a tire on the side of the road. The teens stopped to help, but quickly realized something was seriously wrong when the man began feeling intense chest pain.

The teens called 911 and stayed with Fernandez Delgado until first responders arrived. Bodycam footage showed them continuing to comfort and check on him as emergency crews rushed him to the hospital.

Fernandez Delgado later underwent multiple medical procedures and recently reunited with the teens during a special recognition ceremony at City Hall, where he thanked them for saving his life.

The teens said they were just trying to do the right thing, but now many are calling them heroes. After the experience, the trio said they are even considering careers as first responders.