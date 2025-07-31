Coors Light Launches Fridge-Ready Deodorant That Actually Cools You Down

The Coors Light is ready to go!

Coors Light just dropped a chilled deodorant you can keep in your fridge and yes, it’s real.

It’s called Dura Chill, a $15 stick made in collaboration with Duradry. It’s not just for show either. The packaging is cold-activated, so the mountains turn blue when it’s nice and frosty just like a Coors Light can.

The scent? “Rocky Mountain Breeze.” It doesn’t smell like beer. You’ll get a clean, fresh scent with notes of pear and vanilla.

According to Coors Light, this is for those sweating through summer or catching a Leagues Cup match from the couch. The launch lines up with the brand’s role as the tournament’s official beer sponsor.

Coors Light isn’t the only one mixing drinks and skincare. Heineken recently released a beer infused moisturizer overseas.

It’s different, it’s weird and honestly, kind of genius.

