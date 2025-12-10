Coral Gables’ Historic Venetian Pool Reopens After Major Renovation

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

One of South Florida’s most iconic landmarks is ready to make a splash again. The Venetian Pool in Coral Gables is officially set to reopen Tuesday after undergoing major renovations — just in time to celebrate the city’s centennial.

Originally opened nearly 100 years ago, the Venetian Pool has long been a centerpiece of Coral Gables’ history, charm, and community identity. What began as a limestone rock quarry was transformed into a stunning aquatic oasis, complete with waterfalls, grottos, and Mediterranean-style architecture that made it unlike any other public pool in the country.

To mark the city’s milestone anniversary, the Miami Symphony Orchestra delivered a breathtaking open-air performance inside the pool itself. Guests gathered under the stars as the music echoed off the historic coral rock, creating a moment that perfectly blended past and present.

With the renovations now complete, the Venetian Pool is ready to welcome the community once again — refreshed, restored, and as iconic as ever.

