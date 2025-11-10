Costco Recalls Nearly 1 Million Bottles of Kirkland Signature Prosecco Over Safety Concerns

Nearly a million bottles of Prosecco sold at Costco are being recalled.

Costco is pulling nearly 940,000 bottles of its popular Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene off shelves after reports that some bottles may shatter unexpectedly, posing a serious laceration hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the prosecco’s manufacturer — F&F Fine Wines International Inc. (doing business as Ethica Wines) — received at least 10 reports of bottles breaking, including one injury involving cuts.

The recalled bottles were sold between April 2025 and August 2025 across several states: Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Each bottle is described as green with purple foil and a purple label reading “Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG.” They sold for about $8 and carry the UPC 196633883742 and Costco item number 1879870.

Officials warn customers not to open the bottles. Instead, place them carefully in paper towels or a plastic bag before disposing of them safely.

This isn’t the first time the same product has been recalled — Costco issued a similar recall in September, citing that unopened bottles could shatter even without being handled.

The prosecco is made in Italy by F&F Fine Wines International Inc., the company behind multiple imported wines for Costco’s Kirkland Signature line.

If you picked up a bottle of the bubbly recently, it might be time to skip the toast — and check that label. 🍾