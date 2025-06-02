Could This German Invention Fix Miami’s EV Charging Problem?

Port Canaveral is adding EV Fast-Charging to the Port’s parking options FPL said the chargers can fully charge an electric vehicle in an hour. (Florida Power & Light)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

If you live in South Florida and own an EV, you already know the struggle: condo living, street parking, and barely a charging station in sight. But a new solution out of Germany might just be what Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and every dense SoFlo city needs.

Meet the sidewalk charger, a sleek Level 2 EV charger that slots directly into the curb — no bulky equipment, no messy cords, and no ugly eyesores outside your favorite Wynwood café.

Developed by Rheinmetall, a company better known for building tanks than Teslas, the curb-integrated chargers deliver up to 22 kW of power. You’ll need to carry your own cable, but the setup is perfect for urban EV owners who park on the street and just need a solid overnight top-off.

Imagine this: You pull up in Brickell for dinner, plug in at the curb, and come back to a mostly charged car. That’s the kind of low-effort, high-impact EV infrastructure South Florida desperately needs.

With cities like Miami pushing for cleaner transit and denser living, sidewalk charging might be the low-key game changer no one saw coming — except a German arms dealer, apparently.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!