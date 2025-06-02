Could This German Invention Fix Miami’s EV Charging Problem?

FPL said the chargers can fully charge an electric vehicle in an hour.

If you live in South Florida and own an EV, you already know the struggle: condo living, street parking, and barely a charging station in sight. But a new solution out of Germany might just be what Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and every dense SoFlo city needs.

Meet the sidewalk charger, a sleek Level 2 EV charger that slots directly into the curb — no bulky equipment, no messy cords, and no ugly eyesores outside your favorite Wynwood café.

Developed by Rheinmetall, a company better known for building tanks than Teslas, the curb-integrated chargers deliver up to 22 kW of power. You’ll need to carry your own cable, but the setup is perfect for urban EV owners who park on the street and just need a solid overnight top-off.

Imagine this: You pull up in Brickell for dinner, plug in at the curb, and come back to a mostly charged car. That’s the kind of low-effort, high-impact EV infrastructure South Florida desperately needs.

With cities like Miami pushing for cleaner transit and denser living, sidewalk charging might be the low-key game changer no one saw coming — except a German arms dealer, apparently.