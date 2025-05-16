Cuba Nostalgia Returns to Miami—And This Year, It’s Bigger Than Ever

A distant view of the Havana skyline in Cuba. (Stacker/Stacker)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

South Florida, get ready to dance, eat, and celebrate all things Cuban! Cuba Nostalgia is back May 17–18 at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds, and it’s your weekend passport to Havana—no flight needed.

This beloved cultural event transforms the fairgrounds into a slice of Cuba, complete with iconic street scenes, classic eats like pan con lechón, arroz campesino, and chicharrón, and of course, mojitos and Cuba Libres at every turn.

A highlight this year? A full-scale replica of José Martí’s original 1810 home for that perfect photo op—and a tribute to Cuban roots.

The soundtrack? Pure fuego. Expect everything from salsa to mambo, plus a special performance by Miami’s own “Cuban Cowboy,” Orlando Mendez, who’s surprising fans by singing in Spanish.

Bonus: In honor of Celia Cruz’s 100th birthday, the event is giving away commemorative coins celebrating the Queen of Salsa.

Whether you’re Cuban or just Cuban at heart, this weekend is all about sabor, nostalgia, and Miami pride.

🎟️ Get your tickets now and bring your abuela—it’s going to be a vibe.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

