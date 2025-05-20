Dare to Relax? China’s Cliff Bed Lets You Lounge 328 Feet Above Ground

By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

A jaw-dropping new tourist attraction in China is giving thrill-seekers the chance to unwind — while suspended 328 feet (100 meters) above the ground.

Nestled in Mangshan National Forest Park in Yizhang County, the “Cliff Bed” is a wooden platform attached to the edge of a cliff, featuring a double air mattress, duvet, and pillow. Designed more for selfies than sleep, it offers visitors a peaceful moment — and a killer view.

A viral video shows a woman calmly sipping coffee on the bed, surrounded by stunning mountain scenery.

To ensure safety, guests must wear a harness clipped to the cliffside. There are strict rules: participants must weigh under 220 pounds, be shorter than 4 feet 7 inches, and be under 60 years old. A health form must also be completed before riding a cable car to the site.

The experience costs around $13 and includes one free cup of coffee.

Though not for the faint-hearted, the Cliff Bed has quickly become a hit, often drawing long lines. It’s the perfect mix of tranquility and adrenaline — and one unforgettable photo op.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

