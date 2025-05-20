Dare to Relax? China’s Cliff Bed Lets You Lounge 328 Feet Above Ground

File photo. The cliff in Norway, a popular hiking spot, was the scene of a climactic scene in the 2018 film, "Mission Impossible - Fallout."

A jaw-dropping new tourist attraction in China is giving thrill-seekers the chance to unwind — while suspended 328 feet (100 meters) above the ground.

Nestled in Mangshan National Forest Park in Yizhang County, the “Cliff Bed” is a wooden platform attached to the edge of a cliff, featuring a double air mattress, duvet, and pillow. Designed more for selfies than sleep, it offers visitors a peaceful moment — and a killer view.

A viral video shows a woman calmly sipping coffee on the bed, surrounded by stunning mountain scenery.

To ensure safety, guests must wear a harness clipped to the cliffside. There are strict rules: participants must weigh under 220 pounds, be shorter than 4 feet 7 inches, and be under 60 years old. A health form must also be completed before riding a cable car to the site.

The experience costs around $13 and includes one free cup of coffee.

Though not for the faint-hearted, the Cliff Bed has quickly become a hit, often drawing long lines. It’s the perfect mix of tranquility and adrenaline — and one unforgettable photo op.