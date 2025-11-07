David Grutman is Releasing a New Book in April!

Miami hospitality powerhouse David Grutman just announced on Instagram that he is releasing a book called Take It Personal: How to Succeed by Building Relationships and Playing the Long Game, and it officially drops April 14.

If you have been to LIV, Story, or Gekko, the restaurant he co-owns with Bad Bunny, then you already know David Grutman is one of the most influential names in Miami nightlife and dining. The book breaks down how he went from bartending at Aventura Mall to running some of the most successful spots in the country, all by mastering one thing: relationships.

In the book, he shares the principles behind his success, including:

Create experiences, not just venues.

The small details matter.

Build a team you trust.

Play the long game, but know when to walk away.

Whether you work in business, entertainment, or just love a good Miami success story, this one feels worth checking out.

Take It Personal comes out April 14.