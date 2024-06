NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 06: DJ David Guetta performs at Marquee New York on February 6, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage)

Looks like David Guetta signed a 2 year deal to have a DJ residency at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas and Miami Beach beginning 2025.

Guetta will headline Fontainebleau’s iconic LIV Nightclub and LIV Beach daytime experience and will also make occasional appearances at Fontainebleau Miami Beach.