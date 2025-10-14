David Guetta To Headline New Year’s Eve 2026 At Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Fontainebleau is kicking off 2026 in true Miami fashion with none other than David Guetta performing live on New Year’s Eve. The party takes over the resort’s iconic oceanfront pool area on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, and it’s set to be one of the biggest celebrations on the beach.

Premium admission starts at 253.91 dollars and includes access to the poolscape and a premium open bar from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. VIP admission comes in at 624.40 dollars and includes access to the Perrier Jouet Deck, passed hors d’oeuvres, and the same open bar.

If you’re celebrating with the whole crew, the Family Experience starts at 347.18 dollars and includes a dinner buffet, open bar for adults, non alcoholic drinks for kids, and family friendly activities inside the Sparkle Ballroom. There are two seating options, from 7 to 9 p.m. or from 9 to 11 p.m., plus access to the Ocean Lawn and La Côte Lawn to watch the televised performance.

Now, if you really want to do it big, the tables and cabanas range anywhere from 7,000 to 70,000 dollars depending on how close you want to be to the stage. Sure, that sounds wild, but when you’re splitting it between 10 to 20 people, it’s basically just another Miami night out… kind of.

Fontainebleau always goes all out for New Year’s, and with David Guetta spinning under the stars, it’s the perfect way to start 2026.