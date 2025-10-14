Daytona Beach Police “Arrest” Giant Iguana on the Loose in Florida Neighborhood

DBCH-PD-MAD-IGUANA
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Only in Florida, right?

Daytona Beach Police officers had quite the Monday morning when they responded to calls about a massive iguana causing chaos in a local neighborhood. Bodycam footage posted to the department’s Facebook page shows officers tracking down the reptilian runaway — who apparently wasn’t too thrilled about being taken into custody.

“Just another day on patrol,” the agency joked online.

In the video, a resident leads officers to the giant lizard, who’s lounging in a yard like he owns the place. One officer calls out, “He’s a big boy,” while another tries to approach, suggesting they “pick him up from behind, just like a little dog.” That plan didn’t last long — the iguana whipped its tail and bolted, sending the officers into full-on pursuit.

Eventually, the scaly suspect cornered himself in a fence and was safely captured — but not without a little attitude.

“He’s going in the back, just like a perpetrator,” a neighbor joked as the officers loaded the iguana into the patrol car.

The Daytona Beach Police Department later posted the iguana’s “mugshot” with a list of “charges,” including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, trespassing, and fleeing from law enforcement.

Because in Florida, even the iguanas know how to make headlines.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!