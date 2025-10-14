Daytona Beach Police “Arrest” Giant Iguana on the Loose in Florida Neighborhood

Only in Florida, right?

Daytona Beach Police officers had quite the Monday morning when they responded to calls about a massive iguana causing chaos in a local neighborhood. Bodycam footage posted to the department’s Facebook page shows officers tracking down the reptilian runaway — who apparently wasn’t too thrilled about being taken into custody.

“Just another day on patrol,” the agency joked online.

In the video, a resident leads officers to the giant lizard, who’s lounging in a yard like he owns the place. One officer calls out, “He’s a big boy,” while another tries to approach, suggesting they “pick him up from behind, just like a little dog.” That plan didn’t last long — the iguana whipped its tail and bolted, sending the officers into full-on pursuit.

Eventually, the scaly suspect cornered himself in a fence and was safely captured — but not without a little attitude.

“He’s going in the back, just like a perpetrator,” a neighbor joked as the officers loaded the iguana into the patrol car.

The Daytona Beach Police Department later posted the iguana’s “mugshot” with a list of “charges,” including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, trespassing, and fleeing from law enforcement.

Because in Florida, even the iguanas know how to make headlines.