The Diego Maradona Experience Is Coming to Miami!

With the FIFA World Cup officially hitting Miami this summer, South Florida is already fully leaning into soccer culture… and now another major fútbol event is making its way to the city.

The Diego Maradona Experience opens May 31 at Vivo! inside Dolphin Mall, giving fans an immersive look into the life, career, and legacy of one of the most legendary athletes the sport has ever seen.

And no, this isn’t just a couple jerseys in glass cases.

The experience includes interactive rooms, memorabilia, videos, trophies, larger than life visuals, and different moments tied to Maradona’s career that fans will actually be able to walk through and experience. If you grew up in a Hispanic household, chances are the name Diego Maradona was part of conversations whether your family watched soccer religiously or not.

Between Messi mania, Inter Miami, and World Cup matches officially happening at Hard Rock Stadium this summer, soccer energy in South Florida is already at an all time high.

The exhibit runs through July 6, and yes, tickets are required. General admission starts at $27 for adults and around $20 for kids depending on the date and time you choose.

Honestly, if you’re a soccer fan or even just somebody who grew up around the culture of the sport, this feels like one of those Miami events people are genuinely going to show up for.