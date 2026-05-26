Diplo Says DJing Son’s Kindergarten Graduation Was One of the “Most Important Sets” of His Career

2026 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (NOT TO BE LICENSED FOR ANY STANDALONE OR SPECIAL INTEREST BOOK PUBLISHING USE CONCERNING THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL AND/OR STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVAL) (L-R) Theo Von, Glenny Balls, Diplo and Caleb Pressley perform at Diplo’s HonkyTonk during the 2026 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 25, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
By Jade Alexander and Just Ben

Diplo is used to performing for massive festival crowds, but over the weekend, the superstar DJ traded packed arenas for a kindergarten graduation party and called it one of the most meaningful performances of his career.

@diplo Most exclusive party this year #countrymusic #party #graduation ♬ Two Steppin’ (feat. Adrien Nunez) - Diplo & Adrien Nunez

The 47-year-old producer shared an adorable TikTok video showing himself DJing for his 6-year-old son Pace and his classmates after their graduation ceremony. In the clip, Diplo danced behind his laptop and speakers before turning to the excited kids and asking, “Are you ready to get crazy?” as they jumped around to his new song with Adrien Nunez, “Two Steppin.’”

“Adding my son’s kindergarten graduation to the list of most important sets of my career,” Diplo wrote across the video. He also joked in the caption, calling it the “most exclusive party this year.”

Diplo shares Pace with model and former Miss Universe contestant Jevon King. He’s also dad to sons Lockett, 15, and Lazer, 11, whom he shares with ex Kathryn Lockhart.

The producer has opened up several times about how much fatherhood means to him. In past social media posts, Diplo described being a dad as “the hardest job” he’s ever had, while also calling it the most rewarding part of his life.

Jade Alexander

Jade Alexander

If you’re a native of South Florida, you know Jade from her many years on local radio as a Jock and on television as both an Entertainment Reporter and News Anchor. This Miami girl has hosted some pretty memorable shows, events, and parties in this town. She’s a hugger, the ultimate animal lover, and has never met a stranger.

Ben Harris

Just Ben

Just Ben joins Jade Alexander and Brittany Brave on the Jade Alexander Show, weekday mornings from 6A – 10A.

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