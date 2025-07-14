Dirt Bikes and ATVs Are Not Allowed on Florida Roads!

SHEPTON MALLET, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Paul Hannam Quad Bike Stunt Show at The Royal Bath And West Show, on May 29, 2025 in Shepton Mallet, England. The historic show is one of the oldest surviving agricultural shows in England, taking place over four days. The first show took place in Taunton in 1852 and then toured the country for more than 100 years before a permanent home was found at Shepton Mallet in 1965. It gained its Royal Patronage in 1977. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

The Royal Bath And West Show Opens To The Public

Riding dirt bikes or ATVs on public roads in Florida is illegal—unless they’re street-legal, registered, and insured. And most of them aren’t.

If you’re caught doing stunts, taking part in a street takeover, or trying to run from the police, you could get arrested, hit with felony charges, and lose your license for two years. On top of that, your ride can be impounded—and in some cases, the police can keep it for good.

Florida law also requires insurance for any vehicle on the road, and dirt bikes and ATVs usually don’t qualify.

Bottom line: keep them off the streets. It’s not worth the trouble.