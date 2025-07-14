Dirt Bikes and ATVs Are Not Allowed on Florida Roads!

Riding dirt bikes or ATVs on public roads in Florida is illegal—unless they’re street-legal, registered, and insured. And most of them aren’t.
If you’re caught doing stunts, taking part in a street takeover, or trying to run from the police, you could get arrested, hit with felony charges, and lose your license for two years. On top of that, your ride can be impounded—and in some cases, the police can keep it for good.
Florida law also requires insurance for any vehicle on the road, and dirt bikes and ATVs usually don’t qualify.
Bottom line: keep them off the streets. It’s not worth the trouble.